The ruling party, Zanu PF, is using food aid to violate the rights of hungry citizens, a recent report from a local watchdog has revealed.

Vulnerable citizens are at the mercy of Zanu PF officials who are using food aid as leverage to garner support for the ruling party, particularly in rural areas.

This was revealed in the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP)'s November report which highlighted that Zanu PF officials are politicising the food aid that the government and various partners sponsor.

Food aid and input distribution for the cropping season are being carried out along political lines, discriminating against opposition and non-affiliated citizens despite the government's assurances that the process will not be riddled with corruption and interference from Zanu PF.

ZPP revealed that women have borne the brunt of the food aid discrimination by Zanu PF officials.

"The distribution of aid in Zimbabwe has been marred by rampant discrimination, with the majority of cases being politically motivated. The ruling Zanu PF party's overbearing influence in districts and wards has largely resulted in the unfair allocation of aid, with those perceived to be opposition supporters being denied assistance," read the report.

Zimbabwe is currently reeling from drought, induced by the El Nino phenomenon. This year, the phenomenon destroyed crops that many households rely on for survival.

In April, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a national disaster paving the way for food assistance.

ZPP said ZANU PF officials have been frogmarching community members to attend its party activities or risk losing food assistance.

"The disregard of such constitutional fundamental freedoms is evident in various ways, including forced attendance at party meetings and mandatory allegiance to access food aid.

"In some instances, members are forced to attend and chant party slogans and if they fail to comply they are denied the much-needed food aid and other government-sponsored support for their survival hence many comply grudgingly," read.

Recently a ZANU PF member of parliament Wiriranai Muchemwa and Councillor Knowledge were arrested after stealing 40 tonnes of food aid worth US$12 000.

ZPP said the politicisation of food aid is a violation of the constitution.

"The persistence of political discrimination in aid distribution not only undermines the principles of fairness and equality but also perpetuates the marginalization of already vulnerable populations.

"It is essential that the government, through relevant departments such as the Social Welfare and Ministry of Agriculture, take immediate action to address these injustices and ensure that aid is distributed based on need, rather than political affiliation," read the report further.