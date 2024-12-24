Zimbabwe: Two Poachers Killed in Shootout With Zimparks Rangers

24 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

TWO suspected poachers were killed in a shootout with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers in Makuti's Musingwizi area on December 21, 2024, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In a statement Monday, ZRP said investigations were still underway and details will be shared later.

"The ZRP confirms the death of two poachers during a shootout with Zimparks rangers in Musingwizi Area, Makuti on 21 December 2024. More details to be released in due course," Nyathi said.

According to ZimParks, since 2019, they have recorded 111 shoot-outs with poachers; at least 4,000 suspects were arrested and 22 were shot dead during the same period.

Among the arrested 4,000, over 150 were foreigners.

Zimbabwe has been fighting poaching for years and according to ZimParks the situation has improved ever since they adopted a shoot-to-kill policy.

However, ZimParks latest statistics also say 422 elephants, rhinoceros, lions and buffalos valued at approximately US$7 786 000 have been killed over the last five years.

The increase in poaching at game reserves nationwide endangers Zimbabwe's wildlife, with key species such as elephants, rhinos, lions, and leopards being heavily targeted.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.