Zimbabwe: Two Poachers Killed in Shootout With Zimparks Rangers

TWO suspected poachers were killed in a shootout with Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers in Makuti's Musingwizi area on December 21, 2024, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In a statement Monday, ZRP said investigations were still underway and details will be shared later.

"The ZRP confirms the death of two poachers during a shootout with Zimparks rangers in Musingwizi Area, Makuti on 21 December 2024. More details to be released in due course," Nyathi said.

According to ZimParks, since 2019, they have recorded 111 shoot-outs with poachers; at least 4,000 suspects were arrested and 22 were shot dead during the same period.

Among the arrested 4,000, over 150 were foreigners.

Zimbabwe has been fighting poaching for years and according to ZimParks the situation has improved ever since they adopted a shoot-to-kill policy.

However, ZimParks latest statistics also say 422 elephants, rhinoceros, lions and buffalos valued at approximately US$7 786 000 have been killed over the last five years.

The increase in poaching at game reserves nationwide endangers Zimbabwe's wildlife, with key species such as elephants, rhinos, lions, and leopards being heavily targeted.