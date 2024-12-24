Namibia: Omusati Police in Search of Woman Who Abandoned Baby

24 December 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The police in the Omusati region is seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who allegedly abandoned a three-month-old baby girl on Friday.

Omusati Community Policing Sub-division inspector Anna Kunga says the incident occurred during the afternoon hours at Outapi Town Square when the suspect reportedly entrusted the baby to the care of a street vendor while she briefly went to a nearby PEP store to retrieve a forgotten bag.

"The street vendor patiently waited for the mother's return for nearly an hour but never came back. When the baby started to cry, she decided to inform the police," she says.

She adds that they are now urgently seeking the public's help in locating the baby's mother or any family member who may have information about her whereabouts.

"If you know someone who recently gave birth but is no longer in possession of their child, please contact the nearest police station," Kunga says.

Police investigation into the matter continues.

