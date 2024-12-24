Uganda: EC Postpones Updating of Voters' Register

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a rescheduling of the national voters' register update exercise ahead of the 2025/2026 general elections.

Initially planned to run from January 3 to January 24 2025, the exercise will now commence on 20th January and conclude on February 10 2025.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the EC Chairperson, attributed the delay to efforts aimed at ensuring that all logistical and administrative preparations are finalized for a smooth and inclusive process.

"This adjustment allows us to ensure readiness at all levels and give every eligible citizen the chance to participate effectively," he said in a statement seen by Nile Post.

The update will take place daily, including weekends, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at designated update stations across the country.

The exercise aims to register Ugandan citizens aged 18 and above who have not yet been added to the voters' register.

It will also enable registered voters to transfer to new polling stations, verify and update their details, and allow students who recently turned 18 to register and be assigned polling stations within their parishes of residence or origin.

Justice Byabakama urged young voters, especially students, to take full advantage of the exercise.

"Students who have attained voting age are encouraged to participate before returning to school. This is an opportunity to ensure they are not left out of the electoral process," he emphasised.

The EC called upon stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, and citizens, to actively engage in the process.

"The success of this update exercise depends on the collective effort of all stakeholders. We appeal for cooperation and adherence to the guidelines that will be issued to ensure the process is orderly and transparent,"he noted.

This update exercise is part of the EC's constitutional mandate to compile and maintain a comprehensive voters' register, as stipulated under Article 61 (1)(e) of the Constitution and the Electoral Commission Act (Cap 140).

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a credible and inclusive electoral process and encouraged the public to seek more information through its official website.