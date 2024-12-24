Kenya: Tatu City Launches Traffic, Road Safety Initiatives to Boost Urban Planning

24 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Linet Waite

Nairobi — Tatu City has announced a comprehensive set of traffic and road safety measures, cementing its position as a pioneer in innovative urban planning in Kenya.

The initiatives aim to enhance safety and efficiency within the city, supporting its vision of creating a sustainable and secure urban environment.

Tatu City's approach combines cutting-edge technology, modern infrastructure, and community engagement to address road safety challenges effectively.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to building a city where safety, innovation, and sustainability are at the core of urban living," the city's management stated.

The measures are expected to set a benchmark for urban development, further advancing Tatu City's reputation as a leader in progressive city planning.

