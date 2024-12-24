South Africa: Gauteng Traffic Police Calls for Caution On the Roads

With hours to go before Christmas Day, Gauteng Traffic Police has urged motorists to remain vigilant and to be on the lookout for pedestrians wherever they travel.

This as Gauteng has since the beginning of the festive period, experienced several fatalities, with the majority being pedestrians.

"Most road crashes in our province are caused by human error, such as texting while driving, over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, unsafe overtaking and lane changing, and driving too fast for specific conditions," said spokesperson for the traffic police, Sello Maremane, on Tuesday.

The Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) are intensifying law enforcement operations this week and beyond Christmas Day to ensure the safety of all citizens during the busy festive period.

Traffic volumes are expected to surge as many holidaymakers travel to their respective destinations.

"In response, the department has strengthened enforcement measures to prioritise the safety of communities," he said.

Routes that will be closely monitored due to the high number of pedestrian fatalities include:

· N1 Freeway Pretoria to Polokwane: Between Sefako Makgato and Hammanskraal off-ramps.

· R80 Mabopane Freeway: Between Rosslyn and Soshanguve offramps.

· N4 Freeway Pretoria to Mpumalanga: Between Watermeyer off-ramp and Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

· N1 South: From Freedom Park to Orange Farm.

· N12 West: Towards Westonaria.

· R21: From Olifantsfontein to Boksburg.

To deal with these challenges, the enforcement operations will include speed enforcement, anti-drunk driving operations, vehicle and driver fitness checks, road safety campaigns at one-stop centers, anti-crime operations in hotspot areas and anti-spiking operations.

"Our message to all road users is responsible road usage by all will preserve lives and ensure that everyone arrives alive," said Maremane.