South Africa: Taxi and Bus Owners Urged to Improve Road Safety

24 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on public transport operators and the freight industry to step up efforts to reduce road crashes and fatalities this festive season, following a spate of fatal crashes involving minibus vehicles and trucks.

In the most recent crash, seven people were killed and five injured when a minibus overturned on the N3, near Grootvlei, in Mpumalanga.

"Many of these crashes have occurred in the early hours of the morning suggesting that fatigue may have played a role. Fatigue is one of the leading contributors to road accidents, with research showing that drowsy and distracted drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in collisions.

"Physical and mental fatigue can impair reaction times, decision-making and attention - skills essential for safe driving. Drivers who are physically tired or mentally exhausted may overlook warning signs, misjudge traffic conditions, or fail to respond quickly to sudden changes in events," said the RTMC in a statement.

Meanwhile, the corporation also advised all motorists to exercise extreme caution as the South African Weather Service has predicted rainfall in many parts of the country.

"Drivers should reduce speed and avoid crossing flooded bridges," it said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.