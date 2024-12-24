South Africa: Taxi and Bus Owners Urged to Improve Road Safety

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on public transport operators and the freight industry to step up efforts to reduce road crashes and fatalities this festive season, following a spate of fatal crashes involving minibus vehicles and trucks.

In the most recent crash, seven people were killed and five injured when a minibus overturned on the N3, near Grootvlei, in Mpumalanga.

"Many of these crashes have occurred in the early hours of the morning suggesting that fatigue may have played a role. Fatigue is one of the leading contributors to road accidents, with research showing that drowsy and distracted drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in collisions.

"Physical and mental fatigue can impair reaction times, decision-making and attention - skills essential for safe driving. Drivers who are physically tired or mentally exhausted may overlook warning signs, misjudge traffic conditions, or fail to respond quickly to sudden changes in events," said the RTMC in a statement.

Meanwhile, the corporation also advised all motorists to exercise extreme caution as the South African Weather Service has predicted rainfall in many parts of the country.

"Drivers should reduce speed and avoid crossing flooded bridges," it said.