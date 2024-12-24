Zimbabwe: Panic As Earth Tremors Rattle Kariba and Karoi, Residents Claim River God Nyaminyami Manifesting

RESIDENTS of the resort town of Kariba as well as Karoi, situated some 200km away, were plunged into panic mode after they woke up to the rumbling sound of earth tremors this Monday.

Sources, who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com, confirmed experiencing unusual ground movement at around 5.39 am this Monday.

"I was shocked to be awoken by the sounds of my bedroom window shaking. At first, l thought it was a haulage truck passing by, but l realised it was the ground shaking," said Felisha Mashoko of Nyamhunga township in Kariba.

Some Kariba inhabitants were quick to point to folklore suggesting that the angry spirit of the river god Nyaminyami was manifesting.

Several Karoi residents also confirmed the earth tremors.

"Yes, l heard and felt the earth tremors. The experience was frightening, it was my first time going through such a rare occurrence," said David Hove of Buffalo Downs, Karoi.

According to a report by Volcano Discovery, which cites data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a moderate magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck approximately 17 km South-Southeast of Kariba, in Mashonaland West Province, early on Monday morning. The quake occurred at a depth of 10km at 05:39 AM (Harare Time) on December 23.

The earthquake occurred just three days after a magnitude 4.6 quake struck 26 km southeast of the resort town of Kariba.

Earthquakes are common in Kariba, primarily due to a phenomenon known as reservoir-induced seismicity.

This occurs because the immense weight of the water in the Kariba Dam exerts pressure on the local geological structures.

When the dam was filled in the 1960s, it began to induce seismic activity in the region. The water load causes stress on the Earth's crust, leading to frequent tremors.

These tremors are generally of low to moderate magnitude and have not been known to affect the dam's structural integrity. However, they can still cause alarm among local residents.

Also, Earthquaketrack.com reported picking the seismic activity, which was also witnessed in Karoi, situated about 200 kilometres from Harare.

Earthquakes and tremors are both seismic events, but they differ in intensity and impact.

Tremors are smaller, less intense seismic events that can be felt, but usually don't cause significant damage. Tremors can be caused by various factors, including minor tectonic activity, human activities like mining or construction, or even volcanic activity.