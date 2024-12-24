Angola: National Chicken Consortium Ready to Replace Imports

Lobito — The National Chicken Consortium's target, for 2025, is to reach 10,000 tons of national production, ANGOP learned on Monday.

This information was provided by the representative of the National Poultry Association of Angola, Jamir Baptista, on the sidelines of a meeting of producers, held in the city of Benguela.

According to Jamir Baptista, the initiative comes from the Government, which aims to create conditions to promote the production of chicken and eggs.

'The major handicap for the development of national production has been the scarcity of feed', he stated.

To counter this situation, the first shipment of 20 thousand tons of corn and soybeans is on its way, as a sign of the Government commitment and interest in boosting the economy, according to the businessman.

Jamir Baptista informed that the Executive assumed, on a bonus basis, to make large quantities of corn and soybeans available to producers for the production of feed.

He added that producers were instructed, in a meeting with the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, José de Lima Massano, to carry out a mapping of all infrastructures in the sector, active and inactive, at national level.

'This inventory will allow a better perception of the current state of poultry farming in the country and how the Angolan State can help it develop', he explained.

He said that the data collected will be sent to Luanda, for consolidation with the other provinces and planning to meet the recommended objectives.

'We are going to make this a routine, because then we are going to create our Provincial Association that will look after and defend the interests of producers, at local level', he informed.

Jamir Baptista predicts that this project will have a positive impact on the country because the State spends a lot of debt on importing chickens.

'We must stop depending on the import of products that are part of the basic food basket, which is why we are committed to ensuring that in 2025 we will make a considerable leap', he assured.

'As long as we depend on other economies, we will never have food security', he warned.

He admitted that this process cannot happen overnight, but unity is necessary to guarantee, as quickly as possible, attracting the class to change from importers to producers'. TC/CRB/DOJ