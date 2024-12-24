Zimbabwe: Football Family Waits Anxiously

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

Speculation surrounding candidates to contest ZIFA board elections will be addressed today when the Normalisation Committee announces the official list of aspirants that have passed the eligibility test.

Several people have expressed interest in taking up positions on the ZIFA board ahead of the January 25 ballot.

However, according to ZIFA statutes, contestants have to pass an eligibility test to make the final short-list of candidates.

The vetting process has been taking place in the last two weeks with the assistance of the ZIFA Ethics Committee led by renowned legal practitioner Muchadeyi Masunda.

There has been an overwhelming interest in the elections, with the biggest number ever of aspiring office holders throwing their hats into the ring.

But the decision will be announced today with regard to nominations that make the cut.

There is a possibility some of the nominees will be disqualified if they fail to meet the ethical requirements, which, among other things, state that a person should not have been previously convicted of offences as determined in the electoral code.

The upcoming elections have seen as many as 10 aspirants reportedly submitting their documents to contest for the ZIFA presidency, while about 30 are understood to be eyeing places in the executive committee as board members.

Positions to be contested for on January 25 include the president, two vice presidents, and six ordinary board members.

Unfortunately, the road has not been that smooth, as things turned ugly last week following a mudslinging spate that was punctuated by a series of letters addressed to the ZIFA ethics committee.

These letters, which targeted presidential aspirants, were signed by unknown individuals and sought to discredit most of the candidates. The electoral code is clear, though, on how the committee should proceed. Below are some of the requirements aspiring candidates have to meet as stated by the new ZIFA constitution:

The president, the vice president, and the other members of the Executive Committee shall be elected by the Congress in accordance with art. 31 of these Statutes. They shall undergo an integrity check, to be conducted by the Ethics Committee, prior to their election or re-election.

All members of the Executive Committee shall be citizens and residents of Zimbabwe and shall have been continuously resident in Zimbabwe for a period of 2 (two) years preceding the date of election.

All members of the Executive Committee shall have already been active in football for at least five years within the last 10 years and shall fulfil the prerequisites stipulated in art. 24 par. 8 of these Statutes.

All members of the Executive Committee shall not have been previously convicted and sentenced for any offence.

The President and the two Vice Presidents of the Executive Committee shall have passed a minimum of five O-Level subjects (education level) or any equivalent educational level.

For one to be eligible to be voted as the president of the executive committee, one must be of the age of 40 years and above.

A member of the Executive Committee may not at the same time be a member of an independent committee and may not be appointed/elected as a delegate representing a member at the Congress.