Zimbabwe: Kirsty Coventry Embraces Digital Outreach

Zimbabwe's Minister of Sport, Kirsty Coventry, has upped the ante in her quest to become the next President of the International Olympic Committee by embracing digital outreach, and she wants to increase visibility in the years between the Olympic Games, especially using artificial intelligence.

Coventry is the only woman in the candidate field of seven and, at 41, the youngest, with no age issues relative to the Olympic Charter.

A five-time Olympian, a seven-time Olympic medalist in swimming, and an IOC member since 2013, she has been deeply involved in sport and has been a key player in the IOC Athletes' Commission and as the head of multiple Olympic Coordination Commissions.

Coventry, an IOC member who gained election just last July and is widely perceived as Thomas Bach's favoured successor.

Coventry's manifesto is ambitious yet vague, but it hints at strengthening existing IOC initiatives, such as the scholarship programme aimed at athletes and national Olympic bodies.

At just 41, she stands to become both the first female and the first African president of the IOC, declaring, "My mission focuses on empowerment, engagement, and relevance, guided by the Ubuntu philosophy: "I am because we are."

A leading French sports journalist, Francs Jeux, said Coventry plays the athlete card. Not exactly a scoop.

"The former Zimbabwean swimmer, often presented as Bach's candidate, also takes up some of the German leader's priorities, including the importance of artificial intelligence and the urgency of engaging new generations via social networks and e-sports."

The International Olympic Committee published last Thursday the candidate statements of the six men and one woman, Coventry, contending to be the next IOC President, from 2025 to 2033.

The IOC Presidency will be voted on in March 2025 at the 144th IOC Session in Greece.

And in her appeal to the membership, Coventry highlighted five priorities in her 24-page submittal:

"Harness the Power of Sport"

"Maximise Collaboration and Engagement"

"Strengthen Partnerships for Mutual Growth"

"Champion Sustainable Development"

"Advance Credibility & Trust"

True to her athletic background, she emphasises athletes and sport in her opening section:

"Athletes face growing pressures to represent their clubs and countries and compete in numerous events worldwide, and this requires us to create an environment where athletes are further supported and valued. Recognising that athletes are more than competitors, we must continue to prioritize their mental health and physical recovery and amplify their holistic well-being to help them thrive throughout their athletic careers and beyond."

According to reports at the weekend, she wants to increase visibility in the years between Olympic Games, especially using artificial intelligence.

She promises more support for the National Olympic Committees, but especially the International Federations:

"Actively involving IFs means initiating a new approach by which IFs would be in a leading position when it comes to their sport at the Games. It also means that IFs would be in a better position to draw full benefit from increased revenues generated by this new approach, including the opportunities offered by the Olympic qualifiers, the Olympic E-Sports Games, and the exploitation of AI and digital engagement activities."

She also promises better communications as a path for better outreach:

"Improved internal communications between us will lead to better external communications where traditional media and journalists will have more access to sharing our ideas and triumphs. But this also means we may face greater criticism. We should be okay with this. My years of facing public scrutiny in the pool, in parliament, and as chairperson of my various IOC portfolios has built a confidence and strength within me to take full responsibility for all our decisions."

And that creates significant opportunities for worldwide engagement, one person at a time:

"Digital platforms, AI-powered fan engagement tools, and innovative media solutions can extend the Olympic experience to audiences in regions with limited traditional coverage. Leveraging AI technology can also create immersive experiences, empowering fans to curate their own viewing experiences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By bringing the Olympic Games directly into the hands and hearts of people everywhere, the IOC can reinforce its commitment to solidarity, expand its global footprint, and create a stronger connection with younger, digitally savvy audiences."

Coventry emphasized the need for maintaining a focus on sustainability and carefully considering the burden an Olympic or Winter Games places on a host community.

As for credibility, her commitment is "zero tolerance for corruption, doping, and unethical behaviour."

Coventry is the preferred candidate of IOC President Thomas Bach; given her relative youth and experience in sport and her government roles in Zimbabwe, will she be the right person to lead at a time when the world is in conflict?

That's a question for the IOC membership to decide.

Coventry says she wants to tackle that challenge.

"So often, these differences are rooted in misconceptions. When given the chance to connect on a level playing field, we discover a willingness to embrace new perspectives, accept without judgment, and work together toward a shared purpose."