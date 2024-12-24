Zimbabwe: Geo Pomona Dominates Project Management Awards

GEO Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Limited emerged as the biggest winner at the Project Management Achievement Awards ceremony in Harare last Thursday night, in recognition of the company's exceptional project management.

The awards were organised by the Chartered Institute of Project Managers Zimbabwe (CIPMZ).

The 2024 Project Managers Achievement Awards sought to celebrate the most innovative and outstanding achievements in the projects industry by recognising and rewarding pioneers, innovators, and trailblazers who are shaping the future of the industry.

Among other companies that excelled were WestProp, Fossil Contracting, Econet Wireless, Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), Tensor Systems, Bitumen World, Sunway City, Evergreen Construction, CAG Bus Company, First Choice Group of Schools, and Hiddekel Investment.

The Mega Project of the Year award was scooped by the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries led by Prophet Walter Magaya for constructing The Heart Stadium.

The 5 000-seater stadium was officially commissioned by President Mnangagwa on December 10 last year.

Under the same category, Harvest House International Church received an award for its multi-million dollar auditorium at Selbourne Brooke in Bulawayo, while another award went to Disco for its US$1,5 billion steel plant in Manhize, which recently reached 60 percent operating capacity utilisation.

Geo Pomona, led by chief executive officer and executive chairman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, won the Overall Project of the Year, the Health, Safety, Security and Environment Award, the Innovation for Sustainability Award, and the Most Innovative Young Project Director of the Year award. Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Permanent Secretary Dr Thomas Utete Wushe urged project managers to continue making positive contributions to Zimbabwe's economy, social protection, and environmental sustainability.

"The future of Zimbabwe is bright, and I have every confidence that we will continue to make progress towards our shared goals. The projects that we manage, big and small, are the building blocks of our future. They are the tools we use to create a society that is more just, more prosperous, and more resilient," he said.

Dr Wushe commended the award winners, emphasising that their efforts align with the country's Vision 2030.

"We are humbled and honoured to have received these prestigious awards, which serve as a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of the Geo Pomona Waste Management team. They show our commitment to addressing environmental challenges through innovative waste management solutions."

Dr Nguwaya added that the awards have come through hard work.

"As you are aware, Geo Pomona has now gone regional, and the region is embracing our project. In fact, everyone in the region wants us to replicate the same project, as it has become a benchmark for the region and internationally.

"Everyone is accepting of the project, and I believe we have done exceptionally well as an organisation," he added.

Elder Lovemore Mazuru, who received the awards on behalf of PHD Ministries, said: "This is being made possible by the conducive environment which the Second Republic is creating in this country, and we are pushing the vision of the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture so that we remove the young people from the streets where they may end up abusing drugs or engaging in uncouth activities."

CIPMZ board chairman Engineer Themba Kumbula urged people to "continue to support and celebrate our project management community, striving always for excellence, innovation, and professionalism".