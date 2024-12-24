Zimbabwe: King Peter Hails Jfa Initiative

Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu has saluted Jadel Football Academy for their efforts in nurturing grassroots talent and making sure the underprivileged get decent education.

Widely believed to be the greatest warrior of all time, the two-time Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year said this on the sidelines of the recently held JFA Annual Awards ceremony staged in Beijing, China.

Himself a product of a well-to-do grassroots system, Ndlovu knows this is the way to go, and he hailed supportive parents for encouraging their children to get developed in these nurseries.

JFA has been making international inroads with their gospel going beyond just development but also encompassing sports tourism and cultural exchange.

With over 278 members across China and Zimbabwe, JFA toured Europe, Africa, and Asia this year alone.

And Ndlovu found it worth noting when sending a special message to JFA founder and main funder Walter Musanhu on the sidelines of the academy's sixth edition of the annual awards ceremony in Beijing.

"It's a big occasion to celebrate the young ones. Congratulations to all those who will win, and well done to the parents who always support the children," said Ndlovu.

"Walter Musanhu is doing some tremendous work, and he should keep on doing that. That is the way to go."

Musanhu, who played his football at an elite level for Motor Action, said he was humbled by Ndlovu's gesture and highlighted his wish to continue the charm offensive.

"I am humbled to have received a passionate message of support from the iconic Peter Ndlovu. That's a name synonymous with greatness, and just hearing him speak about JFA humbled me," said Musanhu.

"As an ambitious football academy, we have set ourselves a target to annually recognise the growth and development of our players, individually and collectively.

"We are also cognizant of the dedicated support rendered by all the parents with whom JFA has forged a strong bond of cooperation that goes beyond the football pitch. Like we say, together we are a happy JFA family.

"The individual awards are based on the players' performance during matches and training sessions. This was made possible by the adoption of advanced technology that records and analyse the players' individual performances. I believe all the parents here today can attest that this technology has made it easier for them to follow our training sessions from the comfort of their homes. In addition, feedback provided from each player's record books has become a vital tool for the coach, players, and parents to monitor and exchange views on the progress of the players."

The JFA Zimbabwe award ceremony will be held tonight to honour outstanding individuals who performed distinctly well.

In the past year, JFA participated in several tournaments, including the Legends Heroes Cup, Real Betis Academy tournament, and Belgravia Sports Day contest, among others.