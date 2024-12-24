Zimbabwe: Chawonza Hails National Foods

Football administrator Vincent Chawonza has hailed the National Foods School of Excellence for committing resources towards hosting a two-week-long football training camp every holiday.

He was speaking at a closing ceremony of a training camp held at the Selbourne Routledge School over the weekend. The National Foods School of Excellence is a women's football initiative that aims to develop the next generation of young girls into a vibrant national team. The school offers initiatives like training camps, lessons on healthy living, and drug and substance abuse prevention for young girls from all the provinces.

From academic support to mentorship programs, the school has been a safe haven for young girls to learn and grow. Peter Gonyora and Winnet Muropa are the chairman and vice chairperson of the school, with government ministers Larry Mavhima and Emily Jesaya as the two patrons.

Chawonza was the guest of honour where 44 girls from the ages of 12 to 19 were awarded certificates.

He said it's sad that people are taking women's football for granted and the mindset stalls its development. According to Chawonza, women's football development should be dealt with from the grassroots level.

"The stories that emanated from the COSAFA Under-17 girls team did not paint a good picture we would want to see. Women's football is not prioritised one way or the other in the country. "Coming here and seeing this good initiative, I would want to assure you that as Open Gold (Private Limited), we are going to chip in as of next year and add on to what the principal sponsor, National Foods, is already offering. "We want this to be the biggest conduit to channel talent. We are not only going to come with financial support but also a shoulder to lean on for these girls as they navigate their way through life.

In a word of advice, Chawonza urged the girls to first focus on their goals and consider relationships later. "It's sad that if a girl gets crossed in the lane of life, they are affected most, and they have to carry the burden with them as they are stuck to it.

"Unlike the boy child, who can get away and run away from responsibility and can make a new life. The script is all different with the girl child.

"Hence it is important to teach our girls to focus on life and achieving.

"As they seek to embrace and enhance their skills. Girls should prioritise furthering their education.

National Foods representative Majorie Mutemererwa said they are delighted to be part of an initiative that empowers girls. "We are delighted to be part of an initiative that gives girls the chance to play football as well as learn life skills that will come in handy in the fight against social vices such as drug and substance abuse.

"We also take note of the important role played by National Foods to guarantee these young girls that they maintain a well-balanced diet through the camping.

"We are encouraging high values and discipline among our girls, and with the help of Colonel Winnet Muropa, we can rest assured that our girls are highly disciplined," she said.