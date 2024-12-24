South Africa: Deputy President Wishes Nation a Safe Festive Season

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged all road users to adhere to the rules of the road as holiday makers travel around the country, to ensure a safe festive season.

"[We] urge those who are driving during this period to please adhere to the rules of the road. Don't drink and drive, no speeding, wear seat belts and take time to rest when driving long distances. We want everybody to arrive alive at their destinations," he said in a recorded message to the nation.

Deputy President Mashatile called on all citizens not to partake in excessive alcohol use during the holiday season.

"During the festive season, we must be mindful of alcohol and substance abuse. While celebration brings joy, it can also lead to overindulgence and unhealthy behaviours.

"Excessive drinking can impair judgment and cause accidents, especially on the roads. Alcohol and substance abuse can cause conflicts, leading to strained relationships in families.

"We urge all South Africans to remain responsible this festive season not to drink and drive. Drinking and driving endangers the lives of passengers, pedestrians, and other road users," he said.

Deputy President Mashatile appealed to communities to remember the less fortunate over the festive season.

"As we celebrate...let us remember the families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones during the year. Let us also remember those who died on our roads; those who were victims of crime; and those who succumbed to various illnesses.

"To those who are in hospitals, we extend our best wishes and speedy recovery. We should remember those who are the less fortunate and share whatever we have with them so they too can feel the love and compassion as we engage in festivities," he said.

Tackling challenges

Reflecting on the year that was, the Deputy President described 2024 as a significant one for the country.

"The year 2024 was an important year to all South Africans as we celebrated 30 years of democracy. South Africans were engaged in many activities that continued to make our democracy vibrant and make us remain a resilient nation.

"This year was also in some respect a turbulent one for many South Africans with wavering events that tested our resilience and unity as a nation. I would like to thank all South Africans for having participated in free and fair elections on the 29th of May this year. The outcome of this election sent a clear message to political parties in Parliament to work together to find solutions to the problems that our people are facing," he said.

Deputy President Mashatile acknowledged the current economic challenges facing the country.

"Our economic challenges remain a constant feature in our struggle to reduce the cost of living. We remain committed to bringing under control the rising cost of transport, electricity and the cost of food that has become a huge burden to many South Africans.

"The Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of 2024 showed a significant decrease in unemployment, yet millions remain unemployed.

"According to a World Bank report, our nation continues to be one of the most unequal societies in the world," he said.

He assured that government is working on and implementing solutions to those challenges.

"Government is implementing plans to ensure inclusive economic growth to create jobs and has invested significantly in the social wage package to reduce inequality and address the worst effects of poverty.

"This package includes free basic services - health, education, and social housing for the poor, as well as extensive social security grants for the elderly and other vulnerable groups in our communities," he said.

The Deputy President gave a nod to government's "intensified efforts to attract investment by raising investor's confidence in the economy", the efforts to end load shedding and government's work to resolve other challenges.

"This is the first winter that we spent without load shedding in five years. We thank the men and women in the Public Service for their hard work. We also thank the private sector for their contribution as we continue to keep the lights on and invest in Renewable Energy as we move towards the Just Energy Transition (JET).

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has established the Water Task Team this year to address water challenges in various parts of the country.

"Government has also intervened to deal with the problem of illegal spaza shops and selling of illicit goods and food to communities. Many were affected by food- borne illnesses that saw many children lose their lives. Government has also adopted stringent measures to combat crime, corruption and also curb the illegality of Zama-Zamas," he said.

On Gender Based Violence and Femicide, Mashatile urged communities to work with government to root out the scourge.

"We recently concluded the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, which underscores our collective responsibility to combat the scourge of Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

"However, sixteen days are not enough; we must come together as communities to address and combat GBVF throughout the entire year. We commend men who are participating in the "BETTER MAN 4 TOMORROW" campaign and stood up to commit against GBVF, HIV/AIDS, TB and STI's. We urge more men to partake in this campaign," the Deputy President insisted.

Reflecting on the good

Mashatile took time to acknowledge the efforts of South Africans from all sectors who contributed to raising high the national flag.

"Let me extend our gratitude to the civil servants and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the year. We also wish to pay tribute to thousands of matriculants who are awaiting their results. We are confident that you have done your best and will make us proud.

"Team South Africa represented the nation at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France, and won six medals. The Springboks are now ranked number one in Men's Rugby in the world and Bafana-Bafana have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations. We are also closing the year on a high note, celebrating the historic double victory of the South African Women (SPAR Proteas) and Men's Netball Teams.

"We also congratulate Tyla for winning a Grammy Award and applaud her contribution towards making South Africa to be recognised on this global platform," he said.

The Deputy President wished the nation happy holidays as the year draws to a close.

"I urge every one of us to continue to work together to build a truly non-racial, non-sexist, and prosperous South Africa, united in our diversity.

"On behalf of the South African government, I wish you a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year," Deputy President Mashatile concluded.