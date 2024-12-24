Uganda: Joint Military Command Proposed in UPDF Amendment Bill

The Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth, is pushing for an expanded role for military forces, with a new structure that would empower the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) to take on more functions previously reserved for the national High Command.

This development is part of a proposed amendment to the UPDF Act 2024, which is currently under review by the Parliament Committee on Defense.

Under the amendment, the government proposes the creation of a "Joint Military Command," which would be chaired by the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

The command would be tasked with a wide range of critical military functions, including approving military plans, estimates, and strategies for warfare.

Historically, such responsibilities have been handled by the UPDF's High Command, which advises the president on matters relating to national security, military deployment, and emergency situations.

The Joint Military Command, as outlined in the amendment, would consist of senior military officers, including the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, the Service Commanders, the Chief of Joint Staff, and other top officials from various military branches.

It would be responsible for advising the Commander-in-Chief on matters related to war efforts, providing command and control of military operations, and ensuring that all military and support plans align with the national defense strategy.

The Joint Military Command would also have the authority to propose the appointment of commanders for specific military operations and to regularly update the National Security Council on the progress of ongoing conflicts.

The proposed structure aims to streamline military decision-making and bring a more centralized approach to warfare management.

However, the changes have sparked debate, particularly about the future role of the High Command, which has traditionally played a significant role in advising the president during wartime and in security matters.

The new amendments have left many questioning whether the High Command's functions would be absorbed entirely by the Joint Military Command or if it would remain a separate entity within the defense structure.

While the government has not clarified what role, if any, the High Command would retain under the proposed changes, it is clear that the amendments seek to enhance the military's decision-making authority, especially in times of conflict.

This move is likely to have significant implications for the governance of Uganda's defense forces and the management of military operations.

The UPDF Amendment Bill 2024, once passed, would not only reshape the structure of Uganda's military leadership but could also set a precedent for greater military influence in national security matters.