Africa: Journalist Killed By Paramilitary Group in Al-Gezira State

press release

Local media reported the killing of journalist Hanan Adam and her brother, following an attack by the RSF in the rural area of al-Madina in al-Gezira state.

Her employer, al-Midan newspaper, released a statement mourning Adam's loss and praising her journalistic activities. She also worked for the Ministry of Culture and Information in al-Gezira state, in the east-central region of the country.

Adam is the sixth journalist killed in Sudan in 2024. It is the deadliest country for journalists in Africa this year, as a result of the generals' war.

The RSF has consistently targeted journalists and media workers. It has been directly involved in the killing of at least five journalists, since the conflict began in April 2023.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger condemned the continuous targeting and killing of journalists by warring parties in Sudan. He reiterated that the perpetrators of these crimes must be brought to justice.

"We mourn the loss of our colleague, Hanan Adam, and her brother Youssef, and extend our deepest condolences to the family. The IFJ calls on the Sudanese government to launch an investigation and take concrete action to end the climate of fear and violence that journalists endure in the country".

The IFJ urges warring parties to refrain from targeting journalists and media workers, as they are not combatants, and to allow them to carry out their professional activities without any form of intimidation or aggression.