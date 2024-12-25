Somalia: Somali President Mohamud Arrives in Eritrea for Talks With Afwerki

25 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Asmara, Eritrea — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Eritrea's capital, Asmara, on Wednesday for a working visit, the Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said.

Mohamud, greeted by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki at Asmara International Airport, received a "warm welcome," Gebremeskel reported.

The agenda includes discussions on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing "regional and international matters of mutual importance," the minister added.

This visit is Mohamud's first to Eritrea since a trilateral summit in October 2024 with Egypt and Eritrea, where the nations agreed to bolster Somalia's border security, an arrangement some analysts have called an "axis against Ethiopia."

