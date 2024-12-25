Ethiopia: Establishment of Special Fund Demonstrates Ethiopia's Determination to Tackle Impacts of Climate Change

Addis Ababa — The establishment of special fund for the implementation of green legacy initiative and rehabilitation of degraded land in Ethiopia will help the efforts being carried out to sustainably develop the degraded lands across the country, Ethiopian Forestry Development announced.

In its 12th regular session on Tuesday, Ethiopia's House of Peoples Representatives approved a bill that allows the establishment and management of a special fund for the implementation of green legacy initiative and rehabilitation of degraded lands in the country.

In a press conference held today, the Director General of Ethiopian Forestry Development, Kebede Yimam said that climate change continues to be a concern of the world particularly affecting developing nations.

He emphasized that Ethiopia is implementing commendable strategies for the development of natural resources aimed at mitigating climate change, noting that significant outcomes have so far been achieved.

Kebede further mentioned that the restoration of degraded lands in Ethiopia is being conducted sustainably, allowing for rapid recovery.

In this regard, the Director General remarked that the establishment a special fund for the implementation of Green Legacy Initiative and the rehabilitation of degraded land are crucial for the ongoing success and advancement of the sector in Ethiopia.

The move taken by the government demonstrates Ethiopia's determination to tackle the negative impacts of climate change, which is a global challenge, Kebed stated. .

He mentioned that the implementations of this bill have a greater meaning for Ethiopia's efforts in the protection of natural resource, the success of green development and to tackling greenhouse gases emission.

According to the bill, the government will allocate funds from 0.5 to 1 percent every year to the special fund.

Ethiopia has undertaken extensive reforestation efforts through its national Green Legacy Initiative, which has been spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since 2019. This globally recognized initiative has facilitated the planting of more than 40 billion seedlings, including various edible plants, thereby increasing the country's forest coverage.