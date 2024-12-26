Mozambique: Hundreds Break Jail Amid Escalating Violence

26 December 2024
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

More than 1500 inmates have escaped a prison in Mozambique amid escalating post-election violence in the country, reports the BBC. The escapees, dozens of whom have been rearrested, are said to have taken advantage of the deteriorating security situation caused by ongoing political unrest to knock down the prison walls.

The country has witnessed a series of nationwide protests since the disputed presidential election in October, which the electoral commission said had been won by the ruling Frelimo party's presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo. His main challenger,
Venâncio Mondlane, claimed the polls were rigged and called for protests.

The country's constitutional court recently certified the results, affirming Frelimo's victory - although it downgraded the margins of his win. Mondlane called for more protests following the court's pronouncement, saying he will install himself as President.

Police authorities have attributed Wednesday's jailbreak to the actions of a group of anti-government protesters nearby; but Justice Minister Helena Kida reportedly said the unrest started in the prison and had nothing to do with the protest outside.

