Zimbabwe: Chess Federation Experience Growth in 2024

The Zimbabwe Chess Federation (ZCF) had a remarkable year filled with exciting events and significant achievements in local and international competitions.

ZCF president Todd Mapingire said 2024 has been a year of growth, competition, and camaraderie.

The year commenced with the Zimbabwe Easter Open Chess Tournament held from March 29 to April 1, setting a vibrant tone for the season.

Following this was the CBZ National Chess Championships, which took place from April 8 to 13 and was won by Emerald Mushore and Christine Makwena.

The Crystal Candy Schools League kicked off with provincial stages starting on May 17, culminating in national finals on June 8. Gwehava Primary was crowned the Primary Schools Champion, while Dominican Convent Harare triumphed in the Secondary Schools section, showcasing the depth of young talent in Zimbabwe.

From July 31 to August 3, the Minerva Zimbabwe Open International Tournament attracted competitors from around the globe, with Roy Mwadzura emerging victorious against strong international opposition, further establishing Zimbabwe's presence in the global chess arena.

The year also saw Zimbabwe's participation in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, from September 11 to 22, where the Zimbabwe Men's Team secured a silver medal in the C category.

In a unique outreach initiative, inmates from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services participated in the fourth Intercontinental Online Chess Championships for prisoners, highlighting the unifying power of chess. The ZCF held its Annual General Meeting on November 2, discussing strategies and visions for the future, followed by the third edition of the CABS Candidates Chess Tournament, which successfully added two more players to the roaster for the 2025 CBZ National Chess Championships.

The chess community eagerly anticipates the announcement of two wild cards to complete the pool of 20 players.