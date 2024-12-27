Zimbabwe: 'SMES Remain Pillar of the Economy'

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) continue to play a pivotal role in efforts to bust illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by contributing 60 per cent of the national GDP annually.

This was revealed during Government Meet the Media sessions to increase interactions between journalists and Cabinet ministers facilitated by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Speaking during the session, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said according to their statistics SMEs are about 4,8 million.

"In terms of job creation, the SMEs are doing extremely well. We know that as a country, we have had sanctions for the past two decades and a lot of big companies have gone by.

"There is a need for retooling and the SMEs have filled that gap. They are playing a very key role in this country, bringing products which are being fed into the corporation. So, support to SMEs is very critical," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government continues to allocate funds through the Women Micro Finance Bank, SMEDCO as well as empowering, retooling and providing access to markets.

The Minister also said empowerment, especially of women, remains at the heart of the President, who is fully capacitating the Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Ministry.

Minister Mutsvangwa said in terms of staff, they have those who are trained to go down to the grassroots from head office, provincial, district and ward levels.

She said the officers are sensitising women about their rights.

"We want to make sure that there is no one who suffers in silence. By empowering women, we are talking about eliminating gender-based violence.

"We have seen a lot of activities in the country which have been supported by the Government and also development partners in the country because as a ministry, our job is to help women," said the Minister.

Minister Mutsvangwa said they have also managed to create one-stop centres.

"This is to make sure that no one will suffer alone. At one-stop centres, our GBV survivors can go there to get help," she said.

"The government has realised that if we don't eliminate gender-based violence, it means we are not bringing up empowered citizens. It starts from families and we are starting from families. We go to communities and the national level."

Minister Mutsvangwa said they were making sure that the message goes down to each and everyone, that it is important if one wants to do well, even as a family, to stay in a home which is gender-based violence free.