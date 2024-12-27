Zimbabwe: Two Poachers Killed in Shootout

Two poachers were killed in a gun battle with ZimParks rangers on Saturday in the Musingwizi area of Makuti in Hurungwe district, with a third injured and a fourth arrested, but at least two others in the gang escaped.

The arrested poacher was detained at Karoi police station before going to court while the injured man is receiving treatment at Karoi District Hospital.

ZimParks rangers made contact with the armed poaching gang on Saturday leading to exchange of fire once the poachers started shooting at the ZimParks patrol with the rifles they were carrying.

ZimParks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, warned people against encroaching into the country's parks and undertaking illegal activities.

"We can confirm that two people unfortunately died in a shoot-out with ZimParks rangers in the Musingwizi area of Makuti in Hurungwe District," said Mr Farawo.

"One of the poachers was injured in the stand-off, while another one was arrested. Unfortunately, two of the poachers managed to escape. We continue to warn people against engaging in illegal activities in our parks. Our rangers are out in full force."