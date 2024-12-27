Zimbabwe: Illegal Gambling Machines Mushroom in Beitbridge

Residents of Beitbridge town have expressed growing concern over the proliferation of unlicensed gambling machines in high-density suburbs, which are reportedly attracting young children.

In separate interviews, community members voiced frustration, describing the issue as a serious challenge for parents in the border town. They condemned individuals for exposing their children to gambling an early age, warning of long-term consequences.

Mrs Babongile Gora, a local social worker offering psychosocial support to residents and migrants, emphasised the destructive nature of exposing children to gambling.

"The people who are setting up these machines where children have unlimited access are being irresponsible. They are focused on making money without considering the future of these young children, who are being initiated into gambling."

Mrs Gora had received numerous complaints from parents about children stealing money from home to fund their gambling habits.

"If this issue is left unchecked, we risk creating a generation of criminals among our children. These children will be addicted to gambling and it will be difficult for them to stop the habit," she said.

Mr Kudakwashe Chasauka, a resident of Dulivhadzimu suburb called for urgent intervention by the police and other stakeholders.

"As long as these machines remain in residential areas, it will be challenging to control gambling or prevent children from accessing them. We urge the ZRP, municipal police and all relevant stakeholders to address this issue as a matter of urgency before the situation is out of control," he said.

Ms Keabetsoe Malutha, a specialist in children with special needs, echoed the same sentiments, stressing the need to hold unlicensed operators accountable.

"It's disheartening to see adults introducing children to gambling. Most of these children are at high risk of addiction. Gambling benefits only the operators, while destroying the future of these young individuals," she said.

Ms Lumbedzani Ribombo, a member of the Beitbridge Residents Association, said gambling should be restricted and only conducted in designated places like casinos.

"This issue of gambling machines operated from houses should not be allowed. Authorities must act decisively to confiscate these machines and hold the operators accountable. We are really concerned about this issue of gambling machines operated by individuals at their houses."

Beitbridge East legislator, Cde Albert Nguluvhe, said he has since engaged the Lotteries and Gambling Board to address the matter.

"The issue has been brought to my attention, and I have since engaged the Lotteries and Gambling Board. They have assured me that they will visit the affected areas soon," he said.