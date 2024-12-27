Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF - 2024 Highlights, Unmatched Appeal to Masses

The ruling ZANU PF party's values, rooted in the struggle for political, economic and social progress, serve as the foundation for its people-centred development approach with most of its resolutions implemented at Government level.

Every year, the ruling party holds its annual conference to review the achievements made over the past year.

Upholding the ideology of egalitarianism, the masses act as the vanguard of the party, passionately defending the revolution. Their unwavering support is crucial for the party's resilience against all forms of interventionism.

The party diligently protects the nation's natural resources from foreign exploitation, particularly land, to ensure that economic power and the means of production are equitably transferred to the rightful indigenous owners.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has launched game-changing projects such as dams for irrigation to combat the effects of climate change, cattle ranching, commissioned new mines, built new and modern courts and led a revolution in the tertiary education sector where students are now making inventions that are transforming communities through the innovation hubs.

The manufacturing sector is on the rebound and leveraging on the vast natural resource endowments, the country is also accelerating the creation of new industries towards economic diversification.

This year alone, President Mnangagwa officiated at various ceremonies to unveil notable development projects and programmes being championed by the Zanu PF Government.

Some of the grand projects commissioned included the Shurugwi- Mhandamabwe Road, the Varun Beverages Phase 6 and 7 expansion project, and the launch of the construction of a US$1 billion Titan New Energy Plant, among others.

The sound economic policies of the Second Republic have seen the realisation of national food security underpinned by people-oriented programmes such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

This initiative has significantly improved food security and increased incomes for those involved in the agricultural value chain, particularly in rural communities. Agritex officers and other officials responsible for distributing inputs have been instructed to eliminate all forms of corruption and misinformation that disadvantage the people.

Zanu PF and its Government will continue to support the agricultural sector through various programmes under the Agriculture Recovery Growth Initiative.

Zimbabwe aims to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, guided by the National Development Strategy 1, which serves as both a roadmap and framework for implementing policies driven by the private sector to promote economic growth.

Foreign Direct Investment has shot-up, fiscal stability is obtaining, jobs have been created and people's lives have been transformed. Rural development is becoming a reality while there is also stability of prices.

The 21st Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference emphasised the need for the Government and local communities to accelerate Zimbabwe's development as the nation approaches Vision 2030, aiming to become an upper middle-income country.

The conference passed several resolutions urging the Government to expedite infrastructure projects, including the commissioning of dams and roads, which are crucial for national development.

Under the Second Republic, the Government demonstrated fiscal discipline, enabling it to resume capital expenditure from its resources. This involved allocating a portion of tax income each year for national development, while maintaining normal operational costs. This strategy was vital, especially given Zimbabwe's exclusion from global financial markets due to illegal sanctions.

On the economic outlook, the Government's major investment drive, coupled with active participation from Zimbabweans, has resulted in notable economic growth. Despite facing severe drought conditions this year, the country is projected to achieve a modest growth rate.

While this may not reflect the spectacular growth of previous years, it signals the positive impact of capital investment.

Capital investment not only improves living standards, but also boosts economic growth, which in turn increases tax revenue. The Government collects revenue through direct and indirect taxes to generate revenue needed for development projects.

This year, the Government allocated more funds for drought relief and social needs. However, the conference underscored the importance of prioritising the investment drive once basic needs are met.

This grassroots pressure highlights the effectiveness of a national party conference in capturing the collective voice of its members.

Zanu PF prides itself as being a mass party with extensive membership and broad public support, ensuring that even the most remote cells have a say in party decisions. Key areas identified for acceleration include: providing secure tenure for resettled land to genuine farmers through bankable documentation.

Particularly notable was the focus on completing the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and its water pipeline to Bulawayo, a vital industrial centre.

The city requires guaranteed water supplies to expand its industrial output efficiently.

President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of community engagement in the implementation of Government programmes. The Second Republic has integrated devolution into its capital spending approach, recognising that local populations have a better understanding of their needs than central bureaucracies.

However, this requires communities to establish their own priorities and foster unity for effective development. Collaborative efforts in community projects, such as building schools with local resources and labour, exemplify how devolution funds can be maximised.

The local party leadership often holds formal posts in councils and Parliament, enabling them to mobilise resources effectively for their own constituencies. President Mnangagwa acknowledges that Zimbabwe is primarily a collection of communities and underscores the necessity for the Government to respond to these communities while allowing them to leverage Government programmes for self-advancement.

This focus on a people-driven agenda was a significant highlight of this year's conference, showcasing the party's responsiveness to the needs of its members and the broader population.

The economic policies of the Second Republic aim to achieve national food security through various initiatives.

One notable programme is the Pfumvudza/Intwasa, which focuses on sustainable agricultural practices and supports smallholder farmers. This programme emphasises:

Climate-Resilient Agriculture: Promoting techniques that adapt to changing weather patterns and improve crop yields.

Input Support: Providing farmers with necessary inputs like seeds and fertilizers to enhance productivity.

Training and Capacity Building: Educating farmers on best practices in agriculture to maximise efficiency and yield.

Community Engagement: Fostering local participation and ownership in agricultural initiatives, ensuring that programmes are tailored to the specific needs of communities.

These strategies reflect a commitment to not only achieving food security, but also improving the livelihoods of the population through sustainable and inclusive economic practices.