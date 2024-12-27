Zimbabwe: A Lifeline From the Sky - Air Ambulance Saves Pre-Term Twins in Rural Chegutu

In the quiet, rural expanse of Chegutu, Linda Jose, a mother of twins, never imagined that the day she gave birth would become one of the most life-changing and harrowing experiences of her life.

The farming community, where she had lived for years, was far removed from bustling cities with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

To get to understand Linda's story, it is good that we start from the beginning. Her pain began suddenly, setting off a whirlwind of hope and fear. Linda was already in labour when she arrived at the local hospital in Chegutu.

"I started feeling pain while I was pregnant here in Chegutu, and then I went into labour," she recalls.

What she didn't expect was the arrival of an air ambulance, which would become a lifeline for her and her two premature babies.

The pain was intense, but nothing could have prepared her for the shock of giving birth to twins--two tiny girls, weighing only 850 grams and 1 000 grams, respectively.

As minutes passed, complications arose--one of the twins began to show signs of distress, turning yellow and exhibiting symptoms of jaundice, a common condition among premature infants.

At this point, the hospital staff realised they lacked the necessary treatment and equipment.

What happened next was nothing short of extraordinary.

A helicopter, dispatched by Helidrive Zim, an air ambulance service provider, arrived to transport Linda and her critically ill twins to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, a major medical facility capable of handling such delicate neo-natal cases.

"It was such a strange feeling. I never thought a helicopter would come to my rescue, especially living in such a remote place," Linda said, her voice trembling with gratitude.

"I thought they would come for someone from the city, not someone like me from a farm. It felt like a miracle. If the helicopter hadn't come, my babies wouldn't have survived," she said.

For Linda and her family, the air ambulance's presence meant the difference between life and death.

The babies were transported in on board incubators, surrounded by life-support equipment that kept them stable during the flight.

The swift and efficient transfer ensured they received the critical care they needed in time.

To many in Linda's community, the sight of a helicopter arriving in their rural village was a surreal moment.

"We were shocked to see a helicopter come to rescue someone like Linda, who lives on a farm," said Abigail, a neighbour from the area.

"To actually witness a helicopter airlift her without her having to pay anything--it's incredible. We never imagined something like that could happen here."

Abigail, like many in the community, had never seen such a high-tech, life-saving operation take place in such an isolated location.

"To actually witness a helicopter airlift her without her paying any money--it's unbelievable," she said.

Dr Freddy Mhondiwa, the medical director at Helidrive Zimbabwe said since August of this year, the service had airlifted 154 patients, many of whom were children, including two VIP patients.

Concession, Mashonaland Central Province, leads in maternity cases requiring emergency assistance, accounting for 60 percent of cases.

"Since August 2024, up until the beginning of this month, we've managed 154 flights, transporting patients from various hospitals to central hospitals.

"The majority of our patients are maternity cases, making up around 30 percent of our flights. These are often urgent cases coming from central hospitals," he added.

Dr Mhondiwa continued: "Recently, we had a case of a mother with twins. She was coming from Chegutu, unable to deliver at the local hospital. We airlifted her in a critical condition, both for her life and her babies. We're proud that we were able to transport her and that she delivered safely. Now, they're back home. That was, I would say, one of our best rescue missions."

Though Linda's story is unique, it is becoming increasingly common as rural communities realise that help can indeed come from the sky.

The government-run air ambulance service, which operates free of charge has saved many lives across the country.

It's a service that not only offers hope but delivers it swiftly, at a time when every second counts.

For Linda, the memory of that day will stay with her forever.

She speaks softly but passionately, "I'm so grateful for the helicopter, and for the people who made it possible.

"It gave my babies a chance to live."

Today, Linda's twins, though still small, are thriving.

Their premature birth, once a cause for fear, is now a distant memory, replaced by the overwhelming relief that their lives were saved by an air ambulance that arrived just in time.

Helidrive Zim, which operates the air ambulance service, is part of a transformative effort by the Government to improve universal health coverage across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The air ambulance that came to Linda's rescue was not just a mode of transport; it was a mobile intensive care unit in the sky, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by skilled medical professionals.

The Second Republic has been actively working to modernise the country's health sector, focusing on innovative solutions to ensure that healthcare is accessible to every citizen, no matter where they live.

In June, the President travelled to Russia to seek investors for establishing air ambulance services for the public health sector.

This collaboration has led to the creation of the air ambulance network that is already saving lives in the country. Air ambulances are essential, especially in rural areas like Chegutu, where medical facilities are often under-resourced.

These specialised helicopters can bypass the geographical barriers that isolate rural areas from more advanced healthcare. With highly trained doctors, nurses, engineers, and pilots on board, air ambulances deliver the same level of care found in intensive care units, ensuring that patients, especially vulnerable newborns, are stabilised during transport to higher-level hospitals.