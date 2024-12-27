Zimbabwe: Muswere Clarifies Zanu-PF Resolution-Making Process

Samuel Kadungure, Manicaland Bureau

Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Jenfan Muswere has clarified the party's resolution making process saying decisions made at the recent Annual People's Conference are binding because they were unanimously adopted.

Cde Muswere said when the resolutions were read out to the conference delegates, none in the house opposed them.

Among the several key resolutions the Zanu PF Annual People's Conference held in October in Bulawayo passed was extending President Mnangagwa's terms by two years to allow him to steer his Vision 2030 agenda to fruition.

"The Delegates to the ZANU PF 21st National People's Conference resolve as follows: the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF Party, His Excellency, Cde. Dr E. D. Mnangagwa's term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of ZANU PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030. The Party and Government should, therefore, set in motion the necessary amendments to the National Constitution so as to give effect to this resolution," reads the resolution.

Cde Muswere said any other meetings outside Zanu PF forums were private and of no relevance to party's processes.

He said noise makers outside Zanu PF were not part of the decision-making process.

Cde Muswere recently took time to explain and defend the party's ED2030 slogan and growing calls for President Mnangagwa to remain in office and continue the development trajectory beyond 2030.

Cde Muswere, who is also Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, and legislator for Makoni West Constituency, emphasised that the call for Mnangagwa's continued leadership was an agreed party position, resolved and adopted at the annual national people's conference.

He was responding to a question raised by Cde Gilbert Zowa, a recently elected war veterans' association member, to clear the air on the slogan.

Cde Zowa had sought clarity on the ED2030 slogan, noting that President Mnangagwa himself had expressed disinterest in extending his term beyond 2028, despite the party's enthusiasm for his continued leadership.

He raised the issue during the Zanu PF Makoni District Coordination Committee (DDC) meeting held at the Makoni Rural District Council boardroom in Rusape.

The ED2030 slogan has garnered significant traction as party supporters overwhelmingly urge President Mnangagwa to extent his Presidency beyond the current constitutional two-term limit.

Cde Muswere said the resolution to extend President Mnangagwa's leadership beyond 2030 is in line with Zanu PF's constitution, since the conference that endorsed the resolution had a full quorum, making it legally and properly constituted.

He highlighted importance of maintaining constitutional integrity and adherence to party principles and values when implementing such resolutions.

Cde Muswere said the extension of President Mnangagwa's leadership is an opportunity to consolidate the ongoing economic, infrastructural and social transformation programmes, guaranteeing continuity in policies aimed at achieving Vision 2030. Stability and consistency in leadership, he said, are crucial for realising the country's long-term goals.

"Regarding the ED2030 slogan, as Cde (Gilbert) Zowa mentioned, the President made his own announcement. However, our guiding principle on this matter should be the ZANU PF constitution, which stipulates the holding of the annual National People's Conference. The last conference was held in Bulawayo, which was attended by all the requisite party organs. Most of you here today attended that conference. This conference was attended by various party organs, including the Central Committee. It was legally and properly constituted, with the required quorum," he said.

"The Central Committee report, which encompassed all resolutions from Provincial Coordination Committees (PCCs), was tabled. The resolutions from Zanu PF provinces were read out and unanimously adopted. The meeting also reviewed thematic committees' deliberations. Most of you were in attendance at the conference, which was chaired by Zanu PF national chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri. Together with other leaders, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri requested the adoption of the resolutions asking the President to remain in office beyond 2030, in order to continue pursuing the country's development trajectory," said Cde Muswere.