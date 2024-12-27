Nigeria: Christmas - Wike Urges Total Submission to God

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has urged total rededication to the service of the Almighty God and submission to His laws, among residents of the FCT.

He said, "Since Jesus Christ whose birth is the reason for the celebration of Christmas obeyed the commandments of God, Christians, too, must keep the commandments, especially by showing love to people around us and teaching others to do the same."

In a statement on Tuesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT minister, expressed confidence that "With the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, things will keep getting better."

The minister said; "I congratulate all residents of the Federal Capital Territory for the grace of celebrating another Christmas. It is my prayer that the good Lord who made this possible will ensure that we all celebrate many more Christmas in good health.

"Once again, I also sympathise with families of victims of the recent stampede in Abuja. I pray that God in His infinite mercies will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."