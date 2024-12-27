Nigeria: Farotimi Reunites With Family After 20 Days in Detention

Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, has reunited with his family in Lagos on Tuesday after fulfillment of his bail conditions that had kept him behind bars for 20 days in Ekiti State.

Leadership reports that Farotimi is facing multiple trials over alleged defamation and cyber bullying of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola following allegations made in his book, 'Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System' against the legal luminary.

National Coordinator of the Obi-dient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, expressed immense gratitude to all those who contributed to Farotimi's release.

He acknowledged the efforts of the legal team, supporters, and activists alike who were relentless towards Farotimi's freedom.

Yunusa said in a statement on Tuesday that the embattled activist has finally reunited with his family in Lagos State, where he was arrested.

The statement read, "Today, we rejoice as our brother, Dele Farotimi, has finally reunited with his family in Lagos after meeting the bail conditions that have kept him away from his loved ones. His return home is a testament to the unyielding spirit of truth and resilience that defines our movement.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a critical role in securing his release. To the legal team, supporters, and advocates who stood firm and refused to let injustice prevail, we are immensely grateful."

Yunusa added, "This victory is a testament to the unyielding spirit of truth and fairness that defines our movement.

"We are grateful for the unwavering commitment of those who fought for justice, and we are inspired by the leadership of Mr. Peter Obi, whose focus on the rule of law remains the bedrock of the Obedient Movement."