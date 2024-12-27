East Africa: Ethiopia Expresses Dismay Over Somalia's Foreign Ministry Allegations

Ethiopia is dismayed by the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, which makes allegations against the Ethiopian forces for the incident in the town of Doolow, Somalia.

In its recent statement, Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that the allegation is not true and the incident is instigated by certain elements intent on derailing the normalization of relations between Ethiopia and Somalia.

"These third parties are intent on destabilizing the Horn of Africa (HoA) and are perennial spoilers of peace in the region. They should not be allowed to frustrate the commitment of the two countries to peace as expressed in the Ankara Declaration," MoFA noted.

MoFA, moreover, noted that Ethiopia values and upholds its commitment to revitalize and deepen the fraternal relations between the two countries in the spirit of the Ankara Declaration.

The resolve and courage of the leaders of the two countries will also continue to bolster the bilateral partnership and broader regional cooperation, it was stated.

In related news, Ethiopian and Somali held bilateral discussion aimed to solidifying the Ankara Declaration in Addis Ababa. The discussion between the two countries was headed by Foreign State Ministers of the two countries.

During the discussion, Ethiopian Foreign State Minister, Ambassador Misganu Arga highlighted Ethiopia's commitment for the full implementation of the Ankara Declaration, and to continue cooperation in combating terrorism in the region, Ethiopian News Agency reported.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Ali Omar on his part also reportedly appreciatedthe discussion focused on mechanisms for the effective implementation of the agreement.

The Ankara Agreement was subsequently signed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

Furthermore, intelligence institutions of the two countries have discussed security issues yesterday, it was learnt.

BY STAFF REPORTER