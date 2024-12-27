Nigeria: We Arrested 30,313 Suspects, Rescued 1,581 Kidnap Victims in 2024 - -Egbetokun

Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, arrested 30,313 suspected criminals, and rescued 1,581 kidnap victims in 2024.

Egbetokun spoke during a strategic meeting with senior officers at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja.

The IGP said the police recovered 1,984 assorted firearms and 23,250 rounds of ammunition same year.

Egbetokun, in a statement by the Force Spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, reviewed the achievements of the NPF in the year 2024, while outlining plans for 2025.

The IGP commended the officers for their "hard work and dedication," especially in the area of "significant accomplishments in crime reduction and community engagement."

The statement reads: "In his remarks, the IGP acknowledged the hard work and dedication displayed by police officers throughout the year, particularly the significant accomplishments in crime reduction and community engagement, noting the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering trust between the police and the public.

"In the year under review, the Nigeria Police Force recorded major successes in tackling crime, leading to the arrest of 30,313 suspects for various heinous offences, the of varying calibres, and the rescue of 1,581 kidnapped victims.

"The IGP emphasized that the Force will prioritize innovation in technology and operational strategies in 2025, learning from experiences and adapting as we move on.

"The IGP also encouraged senior officers to embrace modern tools and progressive practices that enhance the Force's effectiveness in crime prevention and investigation.

"As the nation enters the festive season, the Police Force, under the leadership of Egbetokun, is poised to implement the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens."

"The IGP reiterates the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the public, ensuring safety, and fostering a culture of accountability."