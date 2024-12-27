Africa: Eritrean, Somali Leaders Discuss Stability Amid Regional Tensions

Washington — President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia held extensive discussions at the State House in Asmara, Eritrea, on Wednesday, focusing on the consolidation of bilateral ties and addressing regional and international issues of mutual concern.

A statement from the Eritrean Foreign Ministry said the two leaders underlined the importance of Somalia's stability for the entire Horn of Africa region.

"Securing and [guaranteeing] Somalia's stability is pivotal for enduring regional peace and stability. In this respect, the two leaders discussed, in greater depth, salient agendas that promote achievement of the desired objective," the statement said.

Leaders meet for summit

In October, the leaders of Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia met for a three-way summit in Asmara against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Horn of Africa region between Somalia and Ethiopia.

The October meeting, in which the leaders aligned to sign an agreement covering defense, security, and diplomatic and political cooperation, followed concerns about security and stability that resulted from a controversial deal Ethiopia signed in January with the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland. That deal, if enacted, would give Ethiopia long-sought access to the Red Sea.

Somali diplomats, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, told VOA that the two leaders also discussed on Dec. 11 an Ethiopia-Somalia agreement in Ankara that aimed at ending diplomatic tensions between the neighboring countries. They said they have an agreement in principle but are working on technicalities.

According to the Eritrean Foreign Ministry, during their talks on Wednesday, Isaias said that it was necessary for the region to overcome external interventions that often exacerbate conflicts, stressing that local challenges must be addressed internally.

"President Isaias elaborated on the imperative for the region to extricate itself from external interventions that often advance agendas of incubating and fomenting conflict and chaos in the region. In the event, it is critical for the region to address and resolve its own challenges."

In a subsequent statement to the Eritrean Press, Somali's president expressed his appreciation for Eritrea's contributions in the ongoing efforts for training Somalia's National Army and security institutions.

"The support of Eritrea to Somalia is vital for the stability of Somalia as well as the Horn of Africa region. Somalia can learn from Eritrea's vast experiences in the efforts to foster viable and robust partnerships," Mohamud said.

Leaders reaffirm objectives

The two leaders in a statement reaffirmed the objectives laid out in the October Tripartite Summit agreement between Eritrea, Somalia and Egypt, aimed at enhancing cooperation and promoting stability in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea Africa Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The discussions come against the backdrop of Egypt's commitment to contribute troops to the African Union Somalia peacekeeping mission, highlighting the growing collaboration between Somalia and Egypt amid regional tensions, particularly concerning Ethiopia's plans to get sea access in Somaliland.

Eritrea has been training thousands of Somalia forces for at least four years. Most of the military has received regular and specialized training, including the naval force, as well as mechanized units.

Mohamud's visit was the eighth since his reelection in May 2022 and the fourth this year.