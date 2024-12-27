Sudan Extends Currency Replacement Deadline Amid Protests

Port Sudan / Durdeib — Sudan's Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement has extended the deadline for exchanging old banknotes by one week, now ending on December 30. Khaled Aleiser, Minister of Culture and Information, announced the decision after a meeting led by Sovereignty Council member Lt Gen Ibrahim Jaber, stating it would allow more time to address logistical challenges.

Complaints have surfaced in eastern states over inadequate access to banking services in rural areas. In Durdeib, in Red Sea state, protesters blocked a national road demanding banking facilities, earlier this week. Authorities responded by sending a mobile banking team to the area.

In Kassala and El Gedaref, residents reported long queues and account opening delays due to national ID verification requirements. Brokers have taken advantage of the situation, charging commissions of five to 10 per cent for exchanging old currency.

Severe liquidity shortages, with banks capping daily withdrawals at SDG200,000, have added to frustrations, triggering price hikes and market stagnation.

The replacement process is limited to areas controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces. Reports indicate that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have prohibited the new currency in their territories, creating a parallel financial system. Observers warn that this divided approach risks deepening Sudan's already fragile divisions.