Africa: Tunisia Defender Montassar Talbi Eyes World Cup Milestone

Tunisia's national team defender Montassar Talbi has set his sights on leading the Carthage Eagles to their third consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance and, for the first time in the nation's history, advancing beyond the group stage.

Reflecting on his journey and Tunisia's recent progress, Talbi shared his aspirations and insights into the team's resurgence.

For Talbi, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ was a bittersweet experience. Tunisia's 1-0 victory over eventual finalists France was a historic achievement, but it wasn't enough to secure a place in the knockout stage.

A draw with Denmark and a loss to Australia left the Carthage Eagles narrowly eliminated. "It was a dream come true to participate, but there's also that lingering regret of not reaching our goal," Talbi told FIFA.com

Despite the disappointment, the tournament fueled a hunger for redemption. "We have unfinished business," Talbi emphasized. "Qualifying for a third consecutive World Cup would strengthen our squad's core, providing the experience and maturity needed to break past the group stage."

Strong Start in World Cup Qualifiers

Tunisia currently tops Group H in the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26™, showcasing defensive strength with zero goals conceded across four matches.

Talbi credits this success to the team's focus and cohesion. "We're leading, and that's what counts," he said. "The qualifiers resume in March, and our aim is to maintain this momentum and secure our spot in the tournament."

Talbi remains optimistic despite acknowledging the challenges of tricky away games ahead. "Our eyes are firmly set on the prize," he added, signaling Tunisia's determination to maintain their position at the summit.

Career Shaped by Unique Experiences

Talbi's career path has been anything but conventional. Born in France, he began his football journey in Paris before moving to Tunisia at age 12. At Espérance Sportive de Tunis, he honed his skills under immense pressure, gaining experience in both domestic leagues and the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

His professional journey then took him to Turkey's Süper Lig, Russia's Rubin Kazan, and eventually Lorient in France.

"Each step has shaped me," Talbi reflected. "From adapting to freezing conditions in Russia to competing in Ligue 1, every challenge has broadened my abilities and fueled my growth."

Espérance and Club World Cup Dreams

As Espérance prepares to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Talbi remains a loyal supporter of his former club. "It's an honour to see them on such a prestigious stage," he said. "Espérance thrives under pressure, and I'm confident they'll deliver strong performances in the USA."

World Cup Memories

Talbi vividly recalls Tunisia's draw with Saudi Arabia at the 2006 FIFA World Cup as a defining moment in his passion for football. "It was when I truly felt the excitement of being a national-team supporter," he said.

Now, as a player, stepping onto the World Cup stage himself has brought his journey full circle.