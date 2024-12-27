Africa: Egypt National Team Finds Redemption Under Coach Hossam Hassan

After a turbulent start to 2024, Egypt's national football team has turned a corner, showcasing resilience and determination under the leadership of Hossam Hassan.

From early setbacks in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to regaining their footing in World Cup qualifiers, the Pharaohs are on a journey of revival, striving to reclaim their place as African football giants.

A Disappointing TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Campaign

Egypt's TotalEnergies AFCON journey began on a shaky note earlier in the year, with the team failing to secure a win in the group stages. Three consecutive 2-2 draws against Mozambique, Cape Verde, and Ghana left them second in their group, barely scraping into the knockout rounds.

Their round-of-16 encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo ended in heartbreak, with a 7-8 loss on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal's penalty miss was compounded by Lionel Mbassi Nzau's decisive kick, sealing Egypt's exit.

This dismal performance led to the dismissal of coach Rui Vitoria, with Hossam Hassan stepping in to take the reins. Known for his charismatic leadership, Hassan's appointment brought hope of replicating the successful eras under Mahmoud El-Gohary and Hassan Shehata.

Qualifiers Rekindle Egypt's Spirit

Hassan's era began promisingly, with Egypt finishing as runners-up in a FIFA Series tournament in Cairo, beating New Zealand 1-0 before falling to Croatia in the final. The true test came in the qualifiers for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in Morocco, where the team rediscovered their form.

A series of commanding victories defined Egypt's campaign: a 3-0 win over Cape Verde, a 4-0 rout of Botswana, and two clean-sheet triumphs against Mauritania.

Standout performances from Mahmoud Trezeguet and Mohamed Salah highlighted the team's potential, with Salah's precision and Trezeguet's dynamism driving the Pharaohs forward.

Despite finishing the qualifiers with draws against Cape Verde and Botswana, Egypt secured their place in Morocco, building confidence for the future.

Strong Start in World Cup Qualifiers

Egypt carried their momentum into the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Their opening matches, under former coach Rui Vitoria, included a 6-0 demolition of Djibouti--featuring four goals from Salah--and a 2-0 win over Sierra Leone.

Hassan's arrival infused the team with renewed energy. A hard-fought 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso demonstrated their grit, while a 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau showcased their ability to recover from setbacks.

With 10 points from four matches, Egypt sits atop Group A, edging closer to their fourth World Cup qualification.

Ranking Resilience

Despite their early-year challenges, Egypt maintained their global ranking at 33rd, reflecting the team's upward trajectory under Hassan.

The Pharaohs' consistent performances in qualifiers have reinvigorated fans' belief in their potential to shine on the world stage.

The Road Ahead

Egypt's journey continues with two crucial World Cup qualifiers in March 2025, against Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

With their eyes set firmly on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and excelling at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in Morocco, the Pharaohs aim to cement their legacy and fulfill the dreams of their passionate supporters.