Morocco: Government Council Takes Note of Two International Agreements

26 December 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Government Council was briefed on two international agreements and related draft laws, presented by Government Secretary General Mohamed Hajoui on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

These involve an agreement signed in Dakhla on August 14, 2024 between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Chad on the non-duplication of taxes and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to income tax, and draft law no. 53.24 approving the said agreement, said the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing at the end of the Council.

The Council was also informed of the agreement on social security between Morocco and the Republic of Korea, signed in Seoul on June 2, 2024, and the draft law no. 37.24 approving the said agreement, Baitas added.

