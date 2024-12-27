Zimbabwe: Poultry Sector Beats El Nino Drought

THE Zimbabwe Poultry Association (ZPA) says the poultry industry has remained resilient against the impact of the El Nino-induced drought this year, with producers meeting the annual national requirement of nearly 100 million-day-old chicks.

Zimbabwe and other countries in southern Africa experienced an El Nino-induced drought this year, resulting in most crops and pastures being declared a write-off while depleting water sources.

In an interview, ZPA chairman Mr Solomon Zawe said despite the El Nino-induced drought, poultry farmers have managed to maintain production levels in line with the national requirement of nearly 100 million-day-old broiler chicks per annum.

"We have managed to maintain our production levels within the annual national requirement of 100 million day old chicks, this is despite the drought that the country experienced this year as producers have diversified their feed sources to reduce dependence on drought-affected crops.

"For example, the stock feed manufacturers have incorporated alternative feed ingredients like sunflower meal into their production processes.

"We have been able to produce an average of eight million-day old broiler chicks per month and a quarter of that has been for layers, which is also a good figure in terms of meeting egg supply to the local market," he said.

Agriculture is one of Zimbabwe's major economic mainstays and the sector is expected to grow to a US$13,75 billion industry by next year with farmers in both crop and livestock production expected by the Government to invest more in value addition.

In 2021, the sector hit the initial target of US$8,2 billion underpinned by improved productivity and production across all the sub-sectors.

Going forward, Mr Zawe said poultry producers would forge ahead with boosting production to guarantee adequate supplies to the market.

"In 2025, prospects are to maintain a positive growth trajectory within the poultry sector in order to guarantee adequate supplies of chicken and eggs on the local market and curb imports," he said.

In the 2025 national budget statement, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the agriculture sector was projected to recover from a 15 percent contraction this year and grow by 12,8 percent in 2025.

"Interventions in the agriculture sector will be guided by the Agriculture Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy, and Agriculture Recovery and Growth Plan," said Prof Ncube.