Zimbabwe: Coventry On Her Way to IOC Presidency

THE only woman among seven candidates to succeed Thomas Bach as head of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry, is building on the German's legacy while seeking to increase youth engagement through technology, social media and eSports.

She also advocates zero tolerance for doping and corruption.

Coventry (41) is seen as Bach's preferred choice to succeed him, based on public signals since she announced her candidacy alongside six male candidates.

The final decision, following Bach's announcement that he will not seek re-election, will be made on March 25 2025.

In the run-up to that date, candidates are presenting their platforms and Coventry, Zimbabwe's current Sports Minister, has made her vision clear.

Coventry stresses the importance of increasing the visibility of the IOC's activities.

She believes it is crucial to raise the profile of the work done in the run-up to the Olympic Games.

Determined to become the first female IOC president, Coventry is drawing heavily on her experience as a seven-time Olympic swimming medallist.

"My mission focuses on empowerment, engagement and relevance, guided by the Ubuntu philosophy: 'I am because we are'," she said during a recent presentation, according to the Chronicle.

To achieve growth and develop the Olympics while attracting new audiences, Coventry wants to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

"Athletes are under increasing pressure, so we need to create an environment where they get more support and value," she explained.

For Coventry, athletes are at the heart of everything she does, and her plans focus on prioritising their needs.

She also advocates the involvement of International Federations (IFs).

"They would be in a better position to take advantage of the increased revenues generated by this new approach," says Coventry.

She envisages that advances in AI and Olympic eSports could bring financial benefits that flow to the IFs and ultimately to the athletes.

This is the backbone of her strategic roadmap.

Coventry stresses the importance of communication. She believes that it is vital to effectively share achievements and activities.

"Better internal communication will lead to better external communication, giving traditional journalists better access to share our successes," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Having faced criticism both as a swimmer and as a leader in parliament, Coventry brings experience and confidence to her campaign.

She also reiterated her stance on "zero tolerance for doping, corruption and unethical behaviour".

Coventry's vision can be summarised in five key points, as highlighted by the Chronicle:

Harnessing the power of sport

Maximise collaboration and engagement

Strengthen partnerships for mutual growth

Driving sustainable development

Promoting credibility and trust -- Agencies.