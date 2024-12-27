Zimbabwe: Fight Against Anthrax Intensifies

Precious Manomano — The Department of Veterinary Services is intensifying efforts to combat anthrax outbreaks, reflecting growing public health concerns.

With a recent rise in anthrax cases, authorities implemented preventative vaccination measures earlier this year, particularly in August and September.

This proactive approach aims to safeguard both livestock and human populations during this festive season, a time when many families gather to celebrate.

The urgency of these measures is underscored by the latest Weekly Disease Surveillance Report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, which revealed 19 new anthrax cases for the week to December 1, 2024.

Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities associated with these cases.

The distribution of cases highlights the spread of the infection, with Gokwe South District recording 6 cases, Gokwe North 8, Sanyati 3, and Bikita 2 cases.

With 487 anthrax cases reported so far, the need for vigilance is more pressing than ever.

Dr Reverend Spargo, the acting deputy director of the Department of Veterinary Services, expressed concern that some farmers might be concealing cases, hindering efforts to track and contain the disease.

"The fact that confiscated meat tested positive for anthrax is a stark warning.

"Eating meat from sick animals can be deadly, and with over 70 percent of emerging human diseases originating from animals, vigilance is crucial," he stated.

As families prepare for festive gatherings, the risks of consuming infected meat are compounded by the sale of uninspected products.

Dr Spargo issued a strong reminder:

"Not reporting suspected anthrax cases and selling uninspected meat are both offenses.

"It's essential to stay safe during this festive season by buying meat only from registered abattoirs and butcheries. Avoid risky purchases from cars or buckets," he said.

The nature of anthrax as a soil-borne infection adds urgency to the situation.

Animals are particularly at risk when grazing close to the soil after the first rains, especially as fresh grass begins to sprout and land is prepared for cropping. This seasonal activity increases the likelihood of exposure to anthrax spores, making the current period especially hazardous.

In response to the heightened risk, joint awareness campaigns involving the Department of Veterinary Services and the Ministry of Health are being intensified.