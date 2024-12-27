South Africa: Community Members Set Courthouse Alight After Alleged Gangster Dies During Police Interview

Residents of Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, attempted to torch the local magistrates' court after an alleged gangster died while being interviewed by the police.

On Saturday, 21 December, residents of Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, set alight the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' Court in protest after an alleged gangster died while being interviewed by the police at a house on Hydrangea Street, Kalksteenfontein, next to the court.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Anti-Gang Unit members received information that a firearm was stored at a house on Hydrangea Street.

"At the scene, the adult male was interviewed by the members. While busy conducting the interview with the male, he suddenly complained of chest pains and collapsed. Ambulance services were called to the scene and the male was declared deceased by medical personnel. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," said Van Wyk.

The sub-council chairperson in the area, Angus McKenzie, said the community barricaded the road with stones and vandalised the court.

"The family, the neighbours and eyewitnesses at the property at the time claimed that the Anti-Gang Unit officers assaulted the individual and that this led to his death.

"Protesters vandalised the water pump and pipes at the court, which caused flooding both outside and inside....