Angola: President João Lourenço Pardons 51 Convicted Citizens

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço on Wednesday, in Luanda, granted pardon to 51 national citizens sentenced to various prison terms, with emphasis on José Filomeno dos Santos "Zenu", son of former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The 51 citizens will be returned to freedom due to "good behavior demonstrated and the absence of danger", reads the Presidential Decree.

According to the decree made public, the pardon takes into account that the proclamation of National Independence constitutes one of the most important historical milestones for the country, given that, through this act, the foundations are laid for the development of a new people who were under colonial oppression for several centuries.

It states that considering that on November 11, 2025, the country celebrates 50 years of its National Independence and aiming to ensure that the climate of harmony, clemency, indulgence, concord and fraternity that will guide the celebration of this important anniversary that will fill the entire Angolan people, the high feeling of patriotism and love for the country, may include citizens serving a prison sentence.

It also takes into account that the pardon is an act of clemency by the President of the Republic and it appears essential to adopt measures of this nature in reference to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of National Independence, Christmas Day and New Year, with the aim of providing convicts an opportunity for social and family reintegration.

Here is the list of pardoned citizens

a) Bengo Province:

1. Januário Gomes António;

2. Mabiala Manuel de Sousa;

b) Benguela Province:

1. Elísio ZAcarias da Silva Mundundo;

2. Feliciano Vilonga Abias;

3. Joaquim António Nanga Jamba;

4. Maurício António Paris;

5. Severino Alexandre Soma.

c) Bié Province:

1. David Chicola Chitocota Francisco;

2. Félix Chinendele António;

d)Cabinda Province:

1. José Domingos Puati;

2. Afonso Conde Lelo;

e) Cuando-Cubango Province:

1. João Cassanga;

2. Mucas Luanday;

f) Cuanza-Norte Province:

1. Ailton José Josué Alves;

2. Telinho António Luís Miguel;

g) Cuanza Sul Province:

1. Henriques de Oliveira Simões;

2. João Fernando Bernardo;

h) Cunene Province:

1. Miguel Lourenço;

2. Wambakahola Catongo;

i) Huambo Province:

1. David Songo Paciência;

2. Ferreira Vilombo Martins;

j) Huíla Huila:

1. Abel Domingos;

2. Fernando Francisco Sebastião;

3. Francisco António da Costa;

4. Francisco Mungonena;

5. Gabriel Calueio;

k) Luanda Province:

1. Abrão Pedro dos Santos;

2. Adolfo Miguel Campos André;

3. Ana da Silva Miguel;

4. Carlos Tavares Ngandu;

5. Celson Januário;

6. Emanuel Leonardo Fonseca;

7. Gilson da Silva Moreira;

8. Hermenegildo José Victor André;

9. José Filomeno de Sousa dos Santos;

10. Maninho Maneco Baião;

11. Sampaio Francisco Malembe;

i) Lunda-Norte Province:

1. Domingos Catambi;

2. Trindade Sebastião Zua Camuege;

m)Luanda-Sul Province:

1. Bonifácio Feliz M. Agostinho;

2. Claúdio Adão Thaza;

n) Malanje Province:

1. Fernando Francisco Mateus;

2. Manuel Fernando Morais;

O) Moxico Province:

1. Félix Santos Moisés Bernardo;

2. Lucas Figueiredo Samucuta;

p) Namibe Province:

1. Alberto Tchamba Joaquim;

2. António Barbante Cassindula;

q) Uíge Province

1. Ambrósio Pedro;

2. Jorge Correia Mateus;

r) Zaire Province:

1. Mayiza Nfuanane;

2. Samuel K. A. Mavungo;

