Angola: Luanda Closes Some Roads for Year-End Race

Luanda — The Government of Luanda (GPL) has announced that it will close some roads to traffic on December 31 for the 68th edition of the traditional year-end race "São Silvestre Luanda".

In a press release obtained by ANGOP on Thursday, the GPL emphasizes that there will be significant traffic changes on several streets, namely Largo da Mutamba, Avenida Amílcar Cabral, Revolução de Outubro and 4 de Fevereiro.

Car traffic will be banned from 3 p.m., while parking will be banned from 6 a.m. on the same day.

The statement adds that residents and users of the aforementioned streets must remove their vehicles before the start of the restrictions, under penalty of being forcibly removed by the Luanda Municipal Government.

In order to guarantee the smooth running of the race and the safety of the participants, the GPL requests the cooperation of all citizens, respecting the signs and instructions of the traffic police officers who will be present in the affected areas.