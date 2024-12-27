Angola: Catholic Bishop Calls for Changes in Behaviour During Christmas

25 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — The bishop of the diocese of Namibe, Dom Dionísio Hisiilenapo, on Wednesday in Moçâmedes appealed for people to live the Christmas season with a spirit of behaviour change, aiming for the formation of well-structured families and a solid society in the future.

When presiding over the Midnight Mass, celebrated on Christmas Eve, the Catholic prelate said that this change must essentially affect constant family dialogue, so that the family members have healthy and solid minds, with a view to avoiding violence, sexual abuse, robberies, among other men that plague Angolan women, in particular.

He also pointed out the need to explore cultural traditions, so that some cultural habits can contribute to the structuring of families.

"Our traditions and customs must be maintained so that we can form young couples worthy of good moral and spiritual conduct and who will contribute to the well-being of our society", he added.

For young people who want to create families in the future, Dom Dionísio Hisiilenapo advised seeking advice from older people who, currently, still have their homes as "true pillars".

The religious leader also reiterated the need for citizens to rethink their current ways of life and sow love in the community, starting with the value and unity of the family.

