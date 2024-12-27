Algeria: President Tebboune Grants Presidential Pardon, Clemency to 2,471 Prisoners

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday granted presidential pardon and clemency to 2,471 prisoners, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has granted today presidential pardon and clemency to 2,471 prisoners, covering the following categories:

Full remission of the sentence for people who have not been imprisoned and have been given a final sentence of 24 months or less.

Full remission of the sentence for people who have been sentenced to 18 months or less.

Partial remission of the 18-month sentence for prisoners with a final sentence of more than 18 months but not more than 30 years.

The full or partial sentence remission of the sentence is extended to 24 months for convicted prisoners aged 65 or over, minors, pregnant women and mothers of children under three years old.

The president of the Republic has maintained the exceptions to the pardon for the categories mentioned in the presidential decree.

In addition, the president of the Republic has granted full remission of the remainder of the sentence for 14 prisoners convicted for crimes against public order.

He also granted clemency to eight prisoners on remand or awaiting trial for crimes against public order," the statement said.