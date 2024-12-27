Kenya's Volleyball Icon Janet Wanja Is Dead At 40

Nairobi — The Kenya volleyball fraternity is mourning the death of icon Janet Wanja who passed on Friday morning at home after being diagnosed with stage 4 gall bladder cancer.

Wanja, a long time setter at the national women's volleyball team, got ill after doing duties for Kenya at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games where she was part of the technical bench as a trainer.

Making the announcement, Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Charlse Nyaberi condoled with the family, eulogizing Wanja's contributions to the Federation and sports, in general, as extraordinary.

"The Kenya Volleyball Federation is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved star, iconic veteran setter Janet Wanja Mungai, after a courageous battle with Gall Bladder Cancer. She was a dedicated, passionate, and incredibly talented player who represented both her club and country at the highest continental and global levels for over two decades," Nyaberi condoled.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Janet's employer, Kenya Pipeline Company, for their unwavering support in covering the high costs of her treatment at MP Shah Hospital and the subsequent home care. We also appreciate the National Olympic Committee, FKF, and the Kenyan Sports Community for their emotional and moral support during this difficult time," Nyaberi stated.

"The Volleyball Fraternity has lost a hero, but Janet's legacy will live on. Her dedication and passion will continue to inspire future generations of volleyball players. May Janet Wanja Mungai's valiant soul rest in eternal peace," Nyaberi mourned.

Wanja was a product of the perennial National Schools Champions Mukumu Girls where she was tapped.

At the club level, she began her illustrious volleyball career with KCB before making her mark at the Kenya Pipeline, where she truly shone.

She retired while at Pipeline and returned as the trainer at the club utill her untimely death.

Earlier this year, Wanja transitioned to a new role as the Malkia Strikers Team Trainer. Her expertise and leadership were instrumental in guiding the team to the Paris Olympics and the World Challenger Cup in the Philippines.