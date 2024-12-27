Angolan President Highlights Country's Sporting Achievements

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço has highlighted the international achievements and conquests of national athletes in the year 2024 as gains that enrich the country.

In a message to the nation on the occasion of the festive season, the Head of State referred to the Christmas period, when families and friends gather, not only to celebrate and share gifts, but also to reflect on the year that is ending.

The President emphasized that now is the time to look ahead to what the New Year could bring in terms of personal, social, professional and business life, adding that 2024 has been marked by a series of events that have "shaped us as a nation and demonstrated once again our ability to face adversity and move forward with determination".

João Lourenço highlighted the fact that young people are taking Angolan sports to a level that attracts attention and deserves the recognition of the continent and the world, as all sports are growing and producing champions who already bring home a respectable number of cups and medals from the international competitions in which they participate.

"Year after year, we have done everything possible to provide the Angolan people with better living conditions, in terms of access to food, drinking water, electricity, health, housing, primary and higher education and employment," said the President.

The president stressed that the government's main focus is on sustainable economic development, gradually reducing dependence on oil and increasing agriculture, especially family farming, agribusiness, industry, technological innovation and the creation of a competitive and attractive business environment for foreign investment.

Other political and socio-economic aspects of the country were also mentioned by the Angolan president, who also addressed a word of comfort to bedridden patients, citizens serving sentences in prisons, doctors and other types of workers.

This year, in the field of sports, in addition to the renewal of the African women's handball title, the national football team qualified for CAN'2025 in Morocco, as well as winning several continental and world medals, especially in martial arts. GVA/AMP