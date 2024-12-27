Africa: AU Calls for Calm As Mozambique Faces Post-Election Violence

27 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Herald Reporter

The African Union (AU) has appealed for a peaceful resolution to the escalating violence in Mozambique following the general elections held on October 9.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat's statement comes in the wake of significant unrest that has resulted in multiple fatalities since the announcement of the election results by the Mozambican Constitutional Council.

The AU chair reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Mozambican Government, national stakeholders, and regional bodies such as the SADC to halt the violence and uphold constitutional democracy in Mozambique.

In his statement, the AU chair expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence and extended his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, emphasising the urgent need for calm and restraint among all parties involved.

The AU Chairperson called upon the Mozambican Government and all political and social actors to engage in dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis.

He warned that failure to seek a peaceful solution could lead to further loss of life and destruction of property, exacerbating an already volatile situation.

The AU statement is in stark contrast to the meddlesome statement that was released by the United States which sought to disregard the sovereignty of the people of Mozambique and its judiciary.

"The United States is concerned by the December 23 announcement by the Mozambican Constitutional Council regarding the October 9 national elections," the US said in a statement following the court ruling upholding Daniel Chapo's win.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.