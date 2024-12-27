Africa: AU Calls for Calm As Mozambique Faces Post-Election Violence

The African Union (AU) has appealed for a peaceful resolution to the escalating violence in Mozambique following the general elections held on October 9.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Moussa Faki Mahamat's statement comes in the wake of significant unrest that has resulted in multiple fatalities since the announcement of the election results by the Mozambican Constitutional Council.

The AU chair reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Mozambican Government, national stakeholders, and regional bodies such as the SADC to halt the violence and uphold constitutional democracy in Mozambique.

In his statement, the AU chair expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence and extended his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, emphasising the urgent need for calm and restraint among all parties involved.

The AU Chairperson called upon the Mozambican Government and all political and social actors to engage in dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis.

He warned that failure to seek a peaceful solution could lead to further loss of life and destruction of property, exacerbating an already volatile situation.

The AU statement is in stark contrast to the meddlesome statement that was released by the United States which sought to disregard the sovereignty of the people of Mozambique and its judiciary.

"The United States is concerned by the December 23 announcement by the Mozambican Constitutional Council regarding the October 9 national elections," the US said in a statement following the court ruling upholding Daniel Chapo's win.