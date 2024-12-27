South Africa: Limpopo Premier Welcomes Arrest of a 28-Year-Old for Statutory Rape

The Limpopo Provincial Government has praised the quick action of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Seshego, which resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man for statutory rape.

The arrest follows an incident where a 13-year-old girl gave birth at Seshego Hospital on 25 December 2024.

SAnews reported today that over 1 360 babies were safely delivered at public health facilities across the country on Christmas Day.

According to the National Department of Health, the number of teen mothers has decreased from 145 in 2023 to just under 90.

Among the new teenage mothers is a 13-year-old who gave birth to a healthy baby at Seshego Hospital, located outside Polokwane.

Three 15-year-olds delivered their babies at Emmaus, Hlabisa, and St Andrews Hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal.

In addition, a 16-year-old gave birth to a baby boy at Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in the North West.

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, expressed her gratitude for the police's prompt action.

"We welcome this quick response by the SAPS after the hospital had raised concern over a 13-year-old giving birth during Christmas.

"It is now our responsibility to make sure that the judiciary acts in accordance with the extent of the crime. Statutory rape is visible in many parts of our province, and we need to end such a sad chapter."

The Premier emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of children and ensuring that justice is served.

"The man is in custody in Seshego and will soon make an appearance in court. We must remain vigilant and committed to preventing such heinous acts in our communities," she added.

The Limpopo Provincial Government is dedicated to collaborating with law enforcement and the judiciary to eradicate crimes against children and create a safe environment for everyone.

"The government will continue to advocate for the protection of vulnerable individuals and ensure that those who perpetrate such crimes are held accountable."

The department said the decrease in teenage mothers may be due to several interventions, including Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) programmes, a healthy lifestyle campaign, and the establishment of youth-friendly zones in primary health facilities nationwide.

These initiatives create an enabling environment for young people to access sexual and reproductive health services without waiting in the queue with general patients.

The interventions are implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Departments of Basic Education and Social Development, the South African National AIDS Council, Higher Health, loveLife, and Soul City.

The aim is to increase the uptake of family planning services, reduce stigma, and minimise unplanned pregnancies among young people by promoting contraception methods.