South Africa: Emergency Meeting in Eastern Cape Following Tragic Death of 20 Initiates

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa will today lead an emergency ministerial meeting in the Eastern Cape, amid a high number of initiates who have died in the province.

The Minister's emergency visit follows 20 initiates losing their lives at various initiation schools.

"These deaths sent shockwaves across the country as confirmation of the unfortunate passing of initiates was publicised.

"We must not lose sight of the fact that these late initiates are human beings with loved ones. They also have the right to life like all of us. To this effect, it cannot be business as usual," a statement read.

The department said it was committed to ensuring that this longstanding cultural practice was performed safely, restoring its dignity.

Ulwaluko or traditional male circumcision is an age-old rite of passage that marks the transition from boyhood to manhood in Xhosa culture.

The ritual is performed to instil social and moral values and to produce men who are responsible, hardworking and honest.

"We know that this has been practised for generations without the challenges we have seen recently.

"The visit of the Minister also confirms that culture does not kill, but it is those who are not following the norms and standards as contained within the Initiation Act who drag down the reputation of this cultural tradition."

The Minister will visit the Amathole District Municipality which has experienced one of the highest number of initiation-related deaths.

During the visit, Hlabisa will meet the provincial and local government officials, the district initiation forum, provincial initiation committees and the broader communities.

The department acknowledged that the passing of the young men had left their families devastated.

"Therefore, this mass devastation caused by the passing of 20 initiates impacts and affects the whole nation and is tantamount to a disaster.

"We have lost lives. Therefore, we cannot go on as if it is business as usual. Something drastic must happen to protect our youth who undertake this important cultural and traditional journey."

Additionally, the Minister has appealed for collective efforts to safeguard this ancient cultural practice from abuse, exploitation and possible extinction.