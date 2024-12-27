South Africa: Public Health Facilities Deliver Over 1360 Christmas Babies

The Department of Health has announced that over 1 360 babies were safely delivered at public health facilities across the country on Christmas Day.

This figure represents approximately 300 fewer births than the 1 708 babies delivered in 2023 and about 50 fewer than the 1 414 babies born in 2022.

The births included six sets of twins that were safely delivered in public health facilities across the country.

The first Christmas baby was born exactly at midnight at Osindisweni Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by another delivery at 12:01 am at Nkhensani Hospital in Limpopo.

Two deliveries were recorded at 12:02 am at Standerton Hospital in Mpumalanga and Madwaleni Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

The department reports that Gauteng recorded the highest number of births, totalling 393.

This is followed by the Eastern Cape with 196 births, and both the Western Cape and Limpopo each with 172 births.

Mpumalanga recorded 152 births, the North West had 102, the Free State counted 79, and the Northern Cape had 49 births.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the current number stands at 42, as the department awaits final figures.

According to the department, the number of teen mothers has decreased from 145 in 2023 to just under 90.

Among the new mothers is a 13-year-old who gave birth to a healthy baby at Seshego Hospital, located outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Three 15-year-olds delivered their babies at Emmaus, Hlabisa, and St Andrews Hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal.

In addition, a 16-year-old gave birth to a baby boy at Klerksdorp-Tshepong Tertiary Hospital, in the North West.

Decrease in teenage pregnancies

The department believes that the decrease in teenage mothers may be due to several interventions, including Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) programmes, a healthy lifestyle campaign, and the establishment of youth-friendly zones in primary health facilities nationwide.

These initiatives create an enabling environment for young people to access sexual and reproductive health services without waiting in the queue with general patients.

The interventions are implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Departments of Basic Education and Social Development, the South African National AIDS Council, Higher Health, loveLife, and Soul City.

The aim is to increase the uptake of family planning services, reduce stigma, and minimise unplanned pregnancies among young people by promoting contraception methods.

Immunisation and care

The department urged mothers to immediately commence the developmental journey of their newborns which entails immunisation to achieve a long and healthy life for their babies.

"For every child to achieve their full potential in terms of healthy growth and development, they need healthcare, the right nutrition, initiation of exclusive breastfeeding, immunisation and timely care during illness."

The first 1 000 days of a child's life are important because they lay the foundation for their physical, emotional, and academic development.

"The department will walk side by side with the new mothers as they embark on this incredible journey of motherhood," it said, adding that parents should ensure they are up to date with immunisation to protect their children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio.

Meanwhile, mothers who subscribed to MomConnect, a free text-based programme, are encouraged to to remain active on this platform.

The programme covers various topics such as newborn care, breastfeeding, immunisation, and appointment reminders.

To join MomConnect, simply dial 134550*2# on your phone or send "join" on WhatsApp to 079 631 2456.